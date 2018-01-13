Judy Ann Santos and Angelica Panganiban say they're thankful for the friendship they built on the set of 'Ang Dalawang Mrs Reyes'

Published 10:48 PM, January 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Judy Ann Santos and Angelica Panganiban are much closer than they have ever been, thanks to Ang Dalawang Mrs Reyes.

In a press conference on their latest movie, both actresses said they were thankful for the friendship they built on set.

"Ayoko nang matapos 'yung pelikula. Kung puwede lang mag-shooting kami palagi," Angelica said. (I don't want the movie to end. If only we could be shooting always.)

"Iba 'yung separation anxiety. Baka mapadalas ako sa South, sa bahay niya. Sa mga susunod na linggo, 'Ate dito muna ako, patambay.' Parang 'di ko yata kakayanin." (The separation anxiety is different. I might go to the South more often, to her house. In the next few weeks, "Ate, I'll stay here for a while and hang out." I don't think I'll be able to handle it.)

"Kasi ang tagal naming ginawa 'yung movie. Talagang kapag may shooting kami, nasa isang puwesto lang kami, tambay, kuwentuhan. Magdamag, lokohan. Parang puro kalokohan 'yung ginagawa namin. Basta masaya talaga siya. I believe naka-build ako ng deeper friendship at 'yun naman talaga 'yung ite-treasure ko palagi. Forever."

(Because we did the movie for a long time. When we shoot, we're just in one area, always talking and chilling out. We were there overnight, joking around. It's like we're always teasing each other. We're always happy around each other. I believe I was able to build a deeper friendship, and that's what I'll treasure the most. Forever.)

Judy Ann and Angelica last worked together on the ABS-CBN primetime series Sa Puso Ko Iingatan Ka, which aired in 2001. Back then, Angelica recalled that she wasn't able to talk to Judy Ann as much as she wanted to.

"Sobra akong tahimik. 'Pag nakikita ko siya, okay na ko. Nakikinig lang ako sa mga kuwento niya, tatawa lang ako on the side. Ngayon, confident na 'ko. Kaya ko nang makipagkwentuhan dito. Bahala na. Lamunin ko na 'yung hiya ko."



(I was very quiet. When I see her, I was okay. I would just listen to her stories, laugh on the side. Now, I'm more confident. I can now share stories with her. Whatever happens, I'll just set aside my shyness.)

Meanwhile, Judy Ann shared that she's proud of all Angelica has accomplished, both in her professional and personal life. The Banana Sundae star has had her fair share of heartbreaks but Judy Ann believes that these only made Angelica stronger.

"Sa dami nang pinagdaanan niya sa buhay, nag-mature siya ng bongga but in a very nice way. It strengthened her." (With so many things she's been through in life, she matured well but in a very nice way. It strengthened her.)

"Natutuwa lang ako na even before when she was a little girl hindi talaga siya mausap na tao. Tama ‘yung sinabi niya, nag-o-observe lang siya ,and then she blossomed into this beautiful flower… Pero 'pag gabi… bumabaho, nalalanta sa pag-ibig."

(I'm very happy because even before, when she was a little girl, she's never been a talkative person. She's right in saying she was just observing, and then she blossomed into this beautiful flower...but at night... she withers because of love.)

"Pero napabuti siya nu'n, napakaganda 'yung career niya, napaganda 'yung tingin niya sa buhay. Career woman na ito ngayon. Travel nang travel and I'm so happy for her. And yes, tama si Angelica, 'di man kami malalim masyado mag-usap every time magkikita kami, pero once nag-usap kami nang malalim puwede mo ikambyo ng baklaan, tapos lalalim ulit. Ganun kabaliw 'yung friendship namin."

(But that made her better, her career is now well, she saw life in a different way. She's now a career woman. She travels a lot and I'm so happy for her And yes, Angelica is correct. We may not talk very deeply much every time we see each other, but once we talk deeply, we can shift from funny to deep. That's how crazy our friendship is.)

Judy Ann on her comeback movie

People were surprised when Judy Ann, known as a dramatic actress, opted to do a comedy film for her comeback movie. According to her, she accepted the role because she wanted to push herself out of her comfort zone this 2018.

"Chinallenge ko 'yung sarili ko na 2018 should be something different. Bago man lang ako mag-40 kailangan gumawa ako ng pelikula na 'di ko maiisip na gagawin ko. 'Yung magdadalawang isip akong tanggapin, pero dahil masyadong maganda 'yung material, kailangan ko syang oo-han. Ito 'yun," she said.

(I really challenged myself that 2018 should be something different. Just even before I turn 40, I need to do a movie that I thought I would never do. A movie I'll think twice about accepting and doing but because the material is beautiful, I need to yes to it, that's it.)

The first days of shooting proved to be difficult for Judy Ann. She had to constantly ask feedback from director Jun Lana, worried that her performance wasn't good enough.

"Ganun ako ka-hindi confident sa trabaho ko. I needed that assurance na tawid 'yung ginawa kong punch line," she shared.

(That's how unconfident I was with my work. I needed that assurance that I was able to deliver the punch line.)

Judy Ann admitted that she has been struggling with her confidence since 2017. According to her, she lost faith in herself and her capability as an actress.

"Parang feeling ko, I just lost it and ikaw 'yung bagong luma sa grupo. Kasi lahat nandu'n eh, tapos biglang ikaw 'yung pinasok sa kumukulong tubig na lahat hitik na hitik sa experience. Pero na-enjoy ko 'yung buong proseso because ang motivation ko is to learn and to challenge myself and I guess I'm about to reach my finish line.”

(I just felt I lost it and you're the old one in the group. Because everything was there and then all of a sudden you're put in a tub of hot water, of experienced people. But I enjoyed everything, the whole process, because my motivation was to learn and to challenge myself and I guess I'm about to reach my finish line.)

However, Jun appreciated Judy Ann's vulnerability. He worked with her 8 years ago in Kulam and the director noticed the change in Judy Ann – positive changes, he said.

"I love working with her this time kasi parang bagong Juday. Kasi nga gusto ko 'yung nagtatanong siya. Gusto ko yung hindi siya confident kasi lumalabas sa performance. Binibigay niya lahat, pinag-aaralan niya. It felt like I was working with a new Juday na refreshing," he said.

(It was like a new Juday. Because I like she asks questions. I want that she's not confident because it shows in the perofrmance. She gave everything, she studied it. It felt like I was working with a new Juday, which was refreshing.)

Ang Dalawang Mrs Reyes tells the story of Lianne (Judy Ann) and Cindy (Angelica) – two women who share the surname – who just found out that their husbands are having an affair with each other. Hilarity ensues as the women find themselves in a series of misadventures in the hopes to foil their husbands' relationship.

The movie opens on January 17. – Rappler.com