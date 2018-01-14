'Hindi ko naman siya inaway, sinabihan ko lang siya parang tatay niya,' Robin says of Korean contestant Jiwan Kim

Published 12:34 PM, January 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pilipinas Got Talent judge Robin Padilla clarified the reason for calling out a Korean contestant during the Saturday, January 13 episode of Pilipinas Got Talent.

In the said episode, Korean contestant Jiwan Kim auditioned showing his magic tricks. But even before he started, Robin called his attention saying that he should learn to speak Filipino since he's been in the country for a long time.

Jiwan was able to do his tricks and tried to speak in Filipino to the judges including Robin. However, many people on social media criticized Robin, saying he was rude, harsh, and racist.

In an interview with bloggers and reporters after the press conference for his new show with Jodi Sta Maria and Richard Yap, Sana Dalawa Ang Puso on Saturday, Robin said he had no regrets for what he said on the show.

"Wala akong pinagsisihan. Kasi ako din pumupunta sa ibang bansa, at pagpumunta ako sa ibang bansa, pinipilit ko malaman kung ano yung salita nila. Kasi bisita ka doon eh. Ikaw ang makikibagay.

(I don't regret it. When I go to other countries, I try to learn their language – because you're a visitor. You have to be the one to adjust.)

"Kung pupunta ka dito sa Pilipinas at uutusan mo kami at i-Inglesin mo kami sa banyangang pananalita, eh nagkakamali ka, bayan ko ito. Bayan ko ito at handa ako mamatay anytime para sa bayan ko."

(If you're coming to the Philippines and tell us to speak in English, you're wrong. This is my country. This my country and I'm ready to die anytime for my country.)

Robin also said that while he appreciates Jiwan for loving the Philippines, he just wondered how he could not speak the Filipino language when he has been in the country for 10 years.

"Kung sasabihin mo sa akin na 10 taon ka na dito at hindi ka pa rin marunong mag-Tagalog, aba eh may problema. Hindi mo pwede sabihin sa akin na mahal mo ang Pilipinas. Sabi niya mahal daw niya ang Pilipinas eh. May girlfriend siya na Pilipina pero hindi siya marunong mag-Tagalog? Hindi ko naman siya inaway, sinabihan ko lang siya parang tatay niya.

(If you're telling me that you've been here for 10 years and you don't know how to speak Filipino, you have a problem. You cannot tell me that you love the Philippines. He said that he loves the Philippines, he has a girlfriend who is a Filipina, but he can't speak Filipino? I'm not picking a fight with him, I'm just reminding him like a father reminds a son.)

"Ako, sabi ko sa kanya, ako parang tatay mo tandaan mo iyan. Meron ako dito kilalang Korean si Ryan Bang... mas magaling pa sa akin mag-Tagalog. Advice lang sa kanya."

(I just told him, I'm like a father to you, remember that. I know a Korean here, Ryan Bang... he's much better speaking Filipino than me. It's just an advice to him.)

As for the criticism online, Robin said: “Gano'n talaga, e. 'Di mahalin nila ang Korean kung gusto nila. Wala naman problema sa akin yon.

(That's how it is. Then love Korean if they want to. I have no problem with that.)

"Magpakamatay sila sa Koreano kung gusto nila." (Then die for the Korean if they want to.)

When a reporter commented that there was a previous foreign contestant that he did not call the attention before in a previous season, he said this was totally different.

“Sampung taon na siya [dito]. Kung tayong mga Pilipino hindi tayo magiging patriotic sa bansa natin, e, wag tayong humingi ng pagbabago.

(He's been here for 10 years. If we Filipinos don't learn to be patriotic, then let's not ask for change.)

“Kung tayo mananatili tayong alipin ng dayuhan, kayo na lang. Hindi ako magpapaalipin sa dayuhan sa bansa ko. Hindi mangyayari 'yon. Ako ang hari dito dahil bansa ko 'to.”

(If we continue to be a slave to foreigners, it's up to you. But I won't allow myself to be a slave to foreigners in my own country. That won't happen. I'm the king here because this is my country.) – Rappler.com