IN PHOTOS: Local celebs say hello to Brooklyn Beckham
MANILA, Philippines – Brooklyn Beckham was welcomed to Manila with a party sponsored by Bench, attended by some of Bench's favorite people on Saturday, January 13.
Brooklyn is in town to promote his book, What I See, as well as his turn as the local clothing company's newest celebrity ambassador.
Before the party, Brooklyn led the unveiling of Bench's flagship store, which also saw the presence of Taguig mayor Lani Cayetano and Bench's longtime endorsers – Ormoc mayor Richard Gomez and wife, Leyte congresswoman Lucy Torres-Gomez.
The man of the hour, #GlobalBenchsetter @brooklynbeckham and our main man @bcbench together with Taguig Mayor @mayorlanicayetano, our OGs @richardgomezinstagram and @lucytgomez, Ms. @row.tom, Ms. @nenitachanlim, and Mr. Virgilio Lim officially open the BENCH/ BGC flagship store Let’s shop! #LiveLifeWithFlavor #BrooklynBeckhamForBench
Local celebrities also attended the store's opening. Spotted at the unveiling and party were Richard and Lucy's daughter Juliana, singer Claudia Barretto, singer-actress Gabbi Garcia, Ylona Garcia, Leila Alcasid, and more.
huhu hello there @brooklynbeckham pls bring your dad, mom , and chloe here pic.twitter.com/oNj5RLthHj
