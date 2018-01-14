Brooklyn leads the unveiling of Bench's newest store along with other local showbiz stars

Published 4:32 PM, January 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Brooklyn Beckham was welcomed to Manila with a party sponsored by Bench, attended by some of Bench's favorite people on Saturday, January 13.

Brooklyn is in town to promote his book, What I See, as well as his turn as the local clothing company's newest celebrity ambassador.

Before the party, Brooklyn led the unveiling of Bench's flagship store, which also saw the presence of Taguig mayor Lani Cayetano and Bench's longtime endorsers – Ormoc mayor Richard Gomez and wife, Leyte congresswoman Lucy Torres-Gomez.

The man of the hour, #GlobalBenchsetter @brooklynbeckham and our main man @bcbench together with Taguig Mayor @mayorlanicayetano, our OGs @richardgomezinstagram and @lucytgomez, Ms. @row.tom, Ms. @nenitachanlim, and Mr. Virgilio Lim officially open the BENCH/ BGC flagship store Let’s shop! #LiveLifeWithFlavor #BrooklynBeckhamForBench A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Jan 13, 2018 at 4:33am PST

The toast officially sealed the partnership of Foodee Global & Suyen Corp for Bench Cafe. Thank you @brooklynbeckham for leading the ceremony. @bryanchanlim #ChinoDee @benchtm #brooklynbeckhamforbench #livelifewithflavor A post shared by Ben Chan (@bcbench) on Jan 13, 2018 at 10:18pm PST

Local celebrities also attended the store's opening. Spotted at the unveiling and party were Richard and Lucy's daughter Juliana, singer Claudia Barretto, singer-actress Gabbi Garcia, Ylona Garcia, Leila Alcasid, and more.

tried to keep my cool but failed miserably congrats @benchtm @bcbench A post shared by Juliana Gomez (@gomezjuliana) on Jan 13, 2018 at 8:28pm PST

welcome to Manila @brooklynbeckham #benchsetters A post shared by Juliana Gomez (@gomezjuliana) on Jan 13, 2018 at 5:59am PST

It’s a party at the BENCH/ BGC flagship store We’re dancing the night away with @ylona_garcia, @_gabbigarcia, @dominique, and more of your faves! Keep it locke #LiveLifeWithFlavor #BrooklynBeckhamForBench Photo by @jljavier A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Jan 13, 2018 at 5:14am PST

@brooklynbeckham for BENCH/ Congratulations @benchtm @bcbench A post shared by Claudia (@claudia) on Jan 13, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

huhu hello there @brooklynbeckham pls bring your dad, mom , and chloe here pic.twitter.com/oNj5RLthHj — Gabbi Garcia (@_gabbigarcia) January 13, 2018

– Rappler.com