The veteran actor dies after battling lung cancer

Published 5:18 PM, January 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Spanky Manikan died at the age of 75 on Sunday, January 14, after battling lung cancer.

According to a report from ABS-CBN, the actor's wife, actress Susan Africa, confirmed through her manager Ed Instrella that Spanky died at 11:41 am.

"Please pray for his eternal peace and happiness. Thank you for everything," Susan said.

Actor Joel Saracho also confirmed the sad news on his Facebook page.

It was in August when news of Spanky's condition was shared by his friend and fellow actor Nanding Josef.

Spanky is known as one of the country's top character actors. His films include Maynila sa Kuko ng Liwanag, Bona, Ploning, Bamboo Flowers, and Alienasyon, among others.

He is also a veteran theater actor, appearing in many productions of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) and Cultural Center of the Philippines.

His last projects on television include My Love from the Star, Alyas Robin Hood, and FPJ's Ang Probinsyano. – Rappler.com