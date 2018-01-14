'I’m ready, but I have to give respect to her timeline,' Luis says of his girlfriend, actress Jessy Mendiola

MANILA, Philippines – Luis Manzano is ready to settle down with Jessy Mendiola.

According to the I Can See Your Voice host, his parents, Vilma Santos-Recto and Edu Manzano, will be thrilled to see him start his own family soon.

In an interview with Luis at the Shakey's Lucky 2018 event, where his father was launched as the brand's new endorser, the host candidly said he's more than ready to settle down.

At 36, Luis believes he's at a stage in his life where having his own family is something that he's already looking forward to. He, however, understands that Jessy might still want to take things slow and focus on her career. Luis and Jessy have a 10-year age gap.

"Sabi ko naman (I said before) I'm ready, but I have to give respect to her timeline. I have to give respect to her age, her priorities, [but] if you ask me, I'm 36, I'd like to think I'm a bit stable already," he explained.

"Kumbaga, sa ano, break glass in case of emergency na lang ako. Anytime. Ready na. (In other words, just break the glass in case of emergency. Anytime. I'm ready.)"

Luis added that his parents are even more ready and excited than he is. He shared that both Edu and Vilma are very much looking forward to having grandkids, especially now that his siblings are living overseas.

"His siblings are all in the States, pursuing higher learning. I'm on empty nest already, so I wouldn't mind seeing a little Manzano walking around," Edu said.

"Some people are afraid of it, but ako (for me), I entertain it. I enjoy it. I can't wait for the thought to be a reality," Luis also said.

When asked what type of father he thinks he'd become someday, Luis shared that he will definitely take after his parents. According to Luis, his parents were able to strike the perfect balance when it comes to love and discipline.

"I'm excited and scared to find out. I'd like to think [that] I was raised okay so whatever my mom put in, my dad put in. I'm thankful na siguro (I guess) that will be the perfect balance... I think whatever they put in, my mom and dad, that's how I would exactly raise my child."

On working with Jessy and his parents

Given the chance, Luis is open to the idea of working with Jessy, but only if it's something episodial. The host admitted that he's not a huge fan of mixing business and pleasure.

"I'm not a fan of working with your significant other. Para sa akin (For me), you always have to set boundaries. Showbiz ako pero 'di rin ako showbiz. Kumbaga, magtitira naman ako para sa sarili ko (I'm a showbiz person but I'm also not showbiz. In other words, I'll leave something for myself)."

However, if the project would star Edu, Vilma, and Jessy, Luis said he'd take the opportunity without a second thought.

"'Yun, tatanggapin ko agad 'yun (I'll accept that project immediately)!" he said.

"For example, Everything About Her featured my mom, Angel [Locsin], and Xian [Lim]. I'm glad I did not accept it because Xian did a good job, Xian did an excellent job in Everything About Her," he added in a mix of English and Filipino.

"Pero kumbaga para sa akin, ayoko naman gawing masyadong personal, magtitira naman ako. 'Di naman ako gano'n ka-showbiz para lahat ng personal relationships ko, ibenta ko rin sa lahat ng camera. 'Di naman ako gano'n (But for me, I don't want to mix my personal life and showbiz, I'll leave something for myself. I'm not too showbiz that I'd show everything in front of the cameras. I'm not like that)." – Rappler.com