'I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said,' says the 'Master of None' actor in his response

Published 3:45 PM, January 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Aziz Ansari, the star of the television show Master of None, is the latest Hollywood personality to be accused of sexual harassment.

In a story posted on Babes.net, *Grace, a 23-year-old photographer, shared that she went out on a date with the comedian when things started to get uncomfortable. According to her, Ansari started kissing her and then performed oral sex on her, and asked her to do the same.

“It was really quick. Everything was pretty much touched and done within 10 minutes of hooking up, except for actual sex,” she said.

She said that the actor also pulled her hand towards his penis many times when he kissed her.

"He probably moved my hand to his dick 5 to 7 times, " she said, adding that he kept doing it even if she moved away.

In a statement released by his publicist to the media, Ansari apologized, saying that it was true he met the woman and did engage in sexual activity, "which by all indications was completely consensual."

"The next day, I got a text from her saying that although "it may have seemed okay," upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.

"I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue," he said.

Ansari is the latest Hollywood actor to have been accused of sexual misconduct, following the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Actor James Franco was also accused by women of sexual misconduct, followng his win at the Golden Globes. – Rappler.com