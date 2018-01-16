The couple marry after a 5 year relationship

MANILA, Philippines – Longtime couple actress Desiree del Valle and and actor Boom Labrusca married in the US on Sunday, January 14.

Boom shared some photos of the wedding, held at South Lake Tahoe City, on his Instagram account.

"Road to forever 01 14 18. Mr. & Mrs. Labrusca. Lord thank you for everything," he wrote.

Desiree also posted the same photo with the same caption.

The couple have been together for 5 years.

It was in December 2016 when Boom proposed to Desiree in front of both their mothers.

Desiree has appeared in many telenovelas such as Tabing Ilog, Flordeliza, and The Promise of Forever.

Boom has also appeared in shows such as La Luna Sangre and Flordeliza. Boom has a son – singer, former contestant of Pinoy Boyband Superstar, and La Luna Sangre star, Tony Labrusca, from a previous relationship. – Rappler.com