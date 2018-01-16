Albie and Andi were together in 2011

January 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Albie Casiño said that he is willing to work with his ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann “if the price is right.”

In an interview with Inquirer, Albie said that he and his ex are on “civil” terms.

Andi initially said that Albie was the father of her daughter, Ellie, who was later confirmed, through a DNA test, to be the daughter of Jake Ejercito.

In the Inquirer interview, Albie said “I don’t hold on to negative thoughts. If you keep that inside of you, it will want to come out one way or another.”

At any rate, the two working together may not happen anytime soon. In October 2017, Andi said that while she is not leaving the film industry, she is taking time off to wait for good roles, and to focus on her lifestyle blog. She has since been traveling, surfing, and spending time with her daughter.

Andi earlier said she had "left showbiz," as she defended herself against Instagram commenters who were calling her rude for not taking a photo with a fan. She soon clarified that she only meant she was leaving behind the celebrity lifestyle. – Rappler.com