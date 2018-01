The twin sisters celebrate their 38th birthday

Published 11:31 AM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jinkee Pacquiao, wife of boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao, celebrated her 38th birthday with twin sister Janet on Saturday, January 13, in Sarangani.

Manny, their children, and Dionesia Pacquiao came to the party.

Mi Familia A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao) on Jan 12, 2018 at 9:53am PST

Life should not only be lived, it should be Celebrated! Celebrations add color to your life and birthday is one of them. #trulygrateful #Godisgood #aboutlastnight✨ A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao) on Jan 12, 2018 at 7:55pm PST

Live. Laugh. Love. A day without laughter is a day wasted. Enjoy life. Be happy. A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao) on Jan 14, 2018 at 4:38am PST

– Rappler.com