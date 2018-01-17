JC confirms he and Teetin have broken up

Published 1:36 PM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor JC Santos confirmed that he and longtime girlfriend theater actress Teetin Villanueva have broken up.

In an interview aired on Tonight With Boy Abunda on Tuesday, January 16, JC, who stars in the movie Mr and Mrs Cruz, and rose to fame in the Jadine show Till I Met You, said that lack of time was the reason why he and Teetin parted ways.

Teetin had accused him of cheating in an Instagram post, but she later took down the post.

According to JC, the "third party" in the relationship is none other than his career.

“Ang tanong nila (online followers), kung third party ba. Ang sabi ko, ‘Opo, third party, at iyong third party na ‘yon ay ang career ko,’” he told Boy Abunda.

(Their question is if there's a third party. I said, "Yes, third party and that third party is my career.")

“Ayoko kasing maging unfair sa kanya, dahil sobrang selfless, sobra iyong pagmamahal ni Teetin para sa akin, at na-a-appreciate ko nang sobra. Nagiging unfair ako sa kanya dahil nawawalan ako ng time," he added.

(I don't want to be unfair to her, because she's so selfless, Teetin loves me so much,, and I appreciate this so much. I'm becoming unfair to her because I lack the time to spend with her.)

He also said that he could not do anything about the perception of some people that a real third party – another woman – is involved, since that's their interpretation.

JC did not specify when he and Teetin broke up but admitted it would take some time before they become good friends.

Asked for a message for his ex-girlfriend, he said he was sorry for letting her down and that he hopes they can be friends.

"Napaka-loving ni Teetin, at hindi ko mapantayan iyong pagmamahal na iyon (Teetin is very loving and I can't match that love)" he said. "You deserve someone better." – Rappler.com