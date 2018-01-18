Meet the couple's daughter, Malia

Published 10:12 PM, January 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Comedian Pokwang has given birth to a baby girl! She and her boyfriend, actor Lee O'Brian, welcomed their daughter Malia on Thursday, January 18.

On Instagram, Lee wrote: "This morning at 8:28 am Manila time, the most beautiful little angel came into our world, our Baby Malia!!"

He added that Pokwang was recovering well and that her teenage daughter, Mae Subong, is ready to be an older sister.

This morning at 8:28 am Manila time, the most beautiful little angel came into our world, our Baby Malia!! Mamang @itspokwang27 is recovering well and are @maesubong is fired up to get the Older Sister duties going on.... We love you, Malia!! We put up a special exclusive video on our @youtube channel at @pokleecooking, clic the link in the bio!! #MayroonBabyObrian #Pokwang #LeeOBrian #BabyMalia #9MonthsDown #OurAngel A post shared by William Lee O'Brian (@leeobrian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 2:42am PST

Lee also shared a video, following the birth of Malia.

Star Magic, who handles Pokwang's career, also posted photos of Malia on social media.

Congratulations Pokwang! A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Jan 18, 2018 at 3:14am PST

Congratulations Pokwang and Lee O Brian! A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Jan 18, 2018 at 3:11am PST

The proud parents of baby Malia. Congratulations Pokwang and Lee! A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Jan 18, 2018 at 3:07am PST

This is the couple's first child together. Pokwang's daughter Mae is from a previous relationship.

Pokwang was also pregnant with Lee's child in 2015, but suffered a miscarriage. After Pokwang's pregnancy was confirmed in June, the couple confirmed in October that they were expecting a baby girl. – Rappler.com