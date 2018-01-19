TIMELINE: The glitz and glamor of Isabelle Duterte's debut
MANILA, Philippines – Presidential granddaughter Isabelle Duterte is set to celebrate her 18th birthday on Friday, January 19.
Isabelle, an up-and-coming showbiz personality, is known for her love of fashion, as she regularly posts her outfits of the day on social media. She is being managed by Annabelle Rama, the mother of showbiz personalities Ruffa Gutierrez and twin brothers Richard and Raymond.
Before her grand debut, here's a wrap-up of everything that have led to the big event at The Peninsula Manila.
December 15 – Isabelle, daughter of President Duterte's eldest son, resigned Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte, with his ex-wife Lovelie Sangkola Sumera, make headlines as photos of her pre-debut photoshoot at Malacañang circulate online. Some of the photos show her posing next to the presidential seal, which only the President and Vice President are allowed to use. (READ: When is it proper to use Malacañang, presidential seal for private purposes?)
Her photo shoot in Malacañang draws mixed reactions, with some calling her out for wearing expensive gowns and comparing her shoot to a time when the Marcoses would throw lavish parties at the presidential palace.
Malacañang defends the shoot, saying Isabelle's pictorial should not be an issue.
Sneak peak of our Pre debut shoot, our princess Isabelle Duterte @isabelleduterte will turn 18 on January 2018 Our Princess deserves only nothing but the best! Styled by @jefffgalang Gown by @garimonroferos Photography by @litosyphoto Coordination by @rnepevents @ritamneri @lynnortanez Hair by @frankiebacierto Makeup by Yours truly #makeupbyWinnRamos #BELLEssima18 #princessinthepalace #stopthehateonlylove #itschristmas #lovelovelove
December 22 – Isabelle and her father make headlines, with Paolo scolding her on social media. In a Facebook post on an account which has since been deactivated, Paolo writes: "Just because you were pimped twice by that person doesn't mean I’ll keep my silence! And that mother of yours and tatay-tatayan (father-like figure) who is not concerned with you – well I'm not like them!"
His message is in reference to Isabelle's tweets, wherein she accuses him beating up someone close to her.
Following the issue, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says that in due time they hope the two will talk and reconcile.
January 11 – A teaser video, taken in Australia, is posted online by Gianne Carlo Chua of GCC Visuals.
In addition, some of Isabelle's photos are also released. One of the photos shows the iconic Sydney Opera House on the background.
January 18 – A video of Isabelle's invitation posted by cosmetic doctors Manny and Pie Calayan circulates online. In the post dated January 11, the pink invite shows a mini led screen that shows the pre-debut video.
The cosmetic doctor to the stars also shares two photos of Isabelle having her facial at the clinic.
Isabelle's debut party is expected to have guests from politics and showbiz. Details of the event are coming out with Rita Neri's Events company doing the planning, Jeff Galang as stylist, and Lito Sy as photographer.
Shop Smitten also shared that Isabelle will be giving her guests customized fragrances.
Lovingly handcrafted and customized smitten fragrances products as souvenirs are now ready and up for delivery. I hope the beautiful debutante and her guests like it! #IsabelleAt18 #BELLEssima18 #debutante #apothecary #smittenph #fragrancesph #eaudeparfum #eaudecologne #supporthandmade #supportlocal #handmade #handpoured #handcrafted #handmixed #madetoorder #giveaways #souvenirs #weddingfavors #smellsgood #bestseller #cologne #personalized #personalizedscent #customscent #custommade #soywax #candles #reeddiffuser
Lovingly handcrafted and customized smitten fragrances products as souvenirs are now ready and up for delivery. I hope the beautiful debutante and her guests like it! #IsabelleAt18 #BELLEssima18 #debutante #apothecary #smittenph #fragrancesph #eaudeparfum #eaudecologne #supporthandmade #supportlocal #handmade #handpoured #handcrafted #handmixed #madetoorder #giveaways #souvenirs #weddingfavors #smellsgood #bestseller #cologne #personalized #personalizedscent #customscent #custommade #soywax #candles #reeddiffuser
– Rappler.com