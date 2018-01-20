Here's a look at the dress, cake, floral entryway, and more at the 18-year-old's birthday party

Published 2:12 PM, January 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The President's granddaughter Isabelle Duterte celebrated her 18th birthday on Friday, January 19, with a grand party.

Her debut was held at the Peninsula Manila's Rigodon Ballroom, which was all decked out in pasted flowers and glass candelabras, with plates and chairs that matched. The ballroom's entryway was transformed into a beautiful tunnel of flowers with fairy lights lighting the guests' path. The event was styled by Robert Blancaflor Group Inc.









Isabelle's guests had a 5-course meal at the Peninsula, and a towering cake was seen in the event hashtag's Instagram stories.

The debutante herself wore a gown by Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco. The gown was a beaded off-shoulder electric blue dress that faded into light blue at the hem.



















Isabelle's hair was done by Allan Vicentico, her makeup was by Winn Ramos, and she was styled by Jeff Galang. Her official event photographer was Lito Sy.





#bellessima18 A post shared by Lito Sy (@litosyphoto) on Jan 19, 2018 at 10:18am PST

Isabelle is the daughter of resigned Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte, with his ex-wife Lovelie Sangkola Sumera.

President Duterte was a no-show at her birthday party, though Presidential Security Group personnel were spotted at the venue that night. The president had chosen to spend the night in his hometown of Davao City. Paolo, who had a recent public argument with his daughter, also did not attend the event. – Rappler.com