Kim announces the name of Chicago on her app

Published 12:00 PM, January 21, 2018

NEW YORK CITY, USA – Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have called their third child Chicago, the reality star announced Friday, January 19 opening the floodgates to hefty doses of mockery and consternation on social media.

Kardashian West announced the name on her app, later suggesting the little girl already has a nickname. "North, Saint and Chi," she tweeted to her 58.4 million followers – to be pronounced "Shy" the 37-year-old later clarified.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

The couple already have daughter North West, four, and son, Saint, two.

Little Chicago was born via a surrogate on Monday weighing 7.6 pounds (3.3 kilograms).

Kardashian West and West, 40, who married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in May 2014, have been dogged by rumors of trouble in paradise recently amid gossip-press speculation that their marriage is on the rocks.

Kardashian West ranks 47 on Forbes' celebrity 100 ranking of highest-paid entertainers with pretax earnings of $45.5 million.

Celebrity website TMZ said the couple chose a surrogate after Kardashian suffered from a serious condition in which the placenta becomes too deeply attached to the wall of the uterus during her second pregnancy, making a third pregnancy too risky.

TMZ said the couple paid the surrogate $45,000, banning her from smoking, taking drugs, hot baths, dying her hair and eating raw fish during the pregnancy. . – Rappler.com