The presidential granddaughter showed partygoers her dance moves during her debut

Published 6:20 PM, January 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To thank guests who attended her 18th birthday party last January 19, presidential granddaughter Isabelle Duterte showed off her dancing skills during the celebration. (IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Isabelle Duterte's grand debut)

Clad in an all-white pantsuit by Orias, Isabelle entertained the audience with male backup dancers in black suits. (READ: A rundown of Isabelle Duterte's debut looks)

Isabelle, the daughter of former Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte with his ex-wife Lovelie Sangkola Sumera, made headlines after photos of her pre-debut shoot in Malacañang went viral. (TIMELINE: The glitz and glamor of Isabelle Duterte's debut)

Isabelle's father, who she recently fought with on social media, and her grandfather, President Rodrigo Duterte, both did not attend her debut. – Rappler.com