Published 8:52 AM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Screen Actors Guild Awards, held on Sunday, January 21 (Monday, January 22 in Manila), was the second major awards show this year, following the Golden Globe awards last January 8.

Kristen Bell hosted the program, making her the first person to ever host the event.

Highlights from this year's list includes Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, which is up for 4 nominations, including Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Gary Oldman takes home his first ever Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/dTvhgUjIHI — SAG Awards (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

WINNER; Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand receives the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/T2WZljnuHX — SAG Awards (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell takes home the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/UhSyRs4r5z — SAG Awards (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

PURE GLAM. @allisonbjanney #sagawards A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on Jan 21, 2018 at 4:36pm PST

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture

.@3Billboards takes home the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/chaMZc74Ns — SAG Awards (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

WINNER: Wonder Woman

War for the Planet of the Apes

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Alexander Skarsgard takes home the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/40OJLZfEtK — SAG Awards (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman takes home the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/laTNkYZ56Q — SAG Awards (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

.@SterlingKBrown receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/iB9F31hRBR — SAG Awards (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Jason Bateman, Ozark

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Foy takes home the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/RQp62rSri2 — SAG Awards (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The cast of @NBCThisisUs receives the Actor for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/r4UODAxw4Q — SAG Awards (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

WINNER: This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange is the New Black

WINNER: Veep

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

WINNER: Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award: Morgan Freemn

