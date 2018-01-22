FULL LIST: The winners of the SAG Awards 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The Screen Actors Guild Awards, held on Sunday, January 21 (Monday, January 22 in Manila), was the second major awards show this year, following the Golden Globe awards last January 8.
Kristen Bell hosted the program, making her the first person to ever host the event.
Highlights from this year's list includes Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, which is up for 4 nominations, including Best Actress for Frances McDormand.
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- James Franco, The Disaster Artist
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- WINNER; Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
- Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Hong Chau, Downsizing
- Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
- WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Mudbound
- WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- Logan
- WINNER: Wonder Woman
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
- Jeff Daniels, Godless
- Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
- WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
- WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan
- Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
- Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
- WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless
- Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
- Alison Brie, GLOW
- Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
- WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- WINNER: This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- GLOW
- Orange is the New Black
- WINNER: Veep
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- WINNER: Game of Thrones
- GLOW
- Homeland
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award: Morgan Freemn
