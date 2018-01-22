Sarah shares a sweet birthday message for Richard on social media

Published 10:02 AM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After announcing her engagement to Richard Gutierrez last year, Sarah Lahbati shared a clip of the proposal on her social media accounts.

The engagement, which took place in Switzerland, showed the family trip, including a helicopter ride to the top of the slopes, and more. It was atop the mountain where Richard proposed to the actress.

The couple have a son, Zion and are expecting another boy sometime this year.

In her blog, Sarah also shared a message for Richard, who celebrated his birthday. She recalled the first date they had during his sister Ruffa's birthday party and what she loved about him.

"When we met, you literally shook my world upside down. I know I had to make you work to be able to court me, but everything was so worth it. Your beautiful soul brought me so much joy, laughter, and inspiration. I’ve had the most memorable, beautiful, and funniest moments with you. I’ve had the kind of laughs with you that made my stomach ache. After then, I realized how blessed I am to have you in my life.

"If I had to list everything I love about you, it’s going to be a really long list! But I still want to try," she wrote.

She also said that she appreciated the love she and Zion gets from him, the adjusments he made, and the support he showers upon her. She also wrote how she is looking forward to their growing family.

"I’m very excited for our life as our family grows bigger. I’m so excited for us to meet our little one, Kai. I look forward to our future travels together and most importantly, I’m excited to marry my best friend, have my sons walk down the aisle and attend our ceremony. To me, there could be nothing more perfect." – Rappler.com