Celebrities don their colorful finery for the second event of the Hollywood awards season

Published 12:40 PM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood's biggest stars gathered on Sunday, January 21, (Monday, January 22, in Manila) for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2018.

While black was the chosen color at the recently-concluded Golden Globes in honor of the #TimesUp movement against gender inequality, the SAG Awards saw the red carpet return to technicolor, as stars donned their designer finery for the second event of the Hollywood awards season.

Celebs seemed to favor sparkly dresses for this red carpet, as seen on Susan Sarandon in Alberta Ferretti, Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive, Allison B Janney in Yanina Couture, Mandy Moore in Ralph Lauren, Halle Berry in Pamella Roland, and Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein.

= @albertaferretti #sagawards A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on Jan 21, 2018 at 4:22pm PST

@nicolekidman #sagawards A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on Jan 21, 2018 at 5:01pm PST

Deep jewel tones were also spotted on the red carpet, with the event's inaugural host Kristen Bell in J Mendel, Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen, and Noah Schnapp in Stella McCartney.

Some actors chose classic black or white, including Tracee Ellis Ross in Ralph & Russo, Timothée Chalamet in Calvin Klein, Natalia Dyer in Christian Dior, Gaten Matarazzo in Kenneth Cole, Yara Shahidi in Ralph Lauren, and Margot Robbie in Miu Miu.

Other stars on the red carpet include Morgan Freeman, Sterling K Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, Dave Franco and Alison Brie, Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, Laurie Metcalf, Goldie Hawn, Dakota Fanning, and Kate Hudson.

– Rappler.com