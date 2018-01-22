The actor's agency requests for privacy for his family

Published 2:48 PM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jeon Tae Soo, star of shows such as Sungkyunkwan Scandal and It's Okay Daddy's Girl, died on Sunday, January 21, at the age of 34.

According to Soompi, the actor's agency Haewadal Entertainment released a statement saying that before he died, Jeon Tae Soo was being treated for depression and was discussing returning to the industry.

"Jeon Tae Soo has left this earth on January 21 at age 34. He had been undergoing continued treatment for his depression, and up till recently, we were in detailed discussions about him making his return to acting as his condition had improved greatly. His family and friends are in deep mourning following the sudden news," Haewadal Entertainment said.

The agency also asked for privacy for the actor's family and friends.

"We sincerely request that people refrain from publishing speculative articles or writing malicious comments about the late actor…In order to give Jeon Tae Soo a respectful farewell, we sincerely request that reporters do not appear at the funeral," it said.

Filipinos will recognize Jeon Tae Soo for playing the character of Ha In Soo in Sungkyunkwan Scandal, which aired on ABS-CBN under the title Secret Love in 2012.

Jeon Tae Soo's sister, actress Ha Ji Won, bowed out of promotional activities for her upcoming film Manhunt to be with her family. – Rappler.com