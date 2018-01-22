James apologizes to Kris after he posted a link to a video with him and Kris together. The video posting follows a controversy which saw Deakin and other celebrities in a video presentation with politician Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.

Published 6:50 PM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Automotive journalist and host James Deakin apologized to Kris Aquino for his handling of a controversy in which Deakin and politician Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr were featured in a video together.

Kris felt she was being dragged into the issue and was being used as a "shield" against criticism.

Kris shared on Instagram that she got a message from Luis Manzano, who sought her permission if he can give her number to James. She added, "To James Deakin, I sincerely appreciate the humble gesture to reach out, apologize and clear the air quickly."

Part of her message read: "I am a celebrity with a political last name- but up until today I haven’t entered the political arena. I remember clearly in the webisode shoot we spoke about how we should prepare for road trips with our kids and the inevitable Metro Manila traffic. Well- kung ang traffic nga pinaghahandaaan (if we're preparing for traffic)...

"In life we make personal, professional, and political choices. You struck me as being an intelligent man –so a picture will always say much more and mean so much to so many people.

"I further recall you told me during the course of that taping, we are responsible for our driving but unfortunately the greater challenge is that we also need to be responsible in how we react to the cars in our midst...

"I shall leave you with something I keep in my quotes folder, it has been attributed to both Winston Churchill & Eminem “You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”

On Sunday, netizens critcized James after he was shown in a photo and video with Bongbong Marcos. The photo showed Filipino-American mixed martial artist Brandon Vera, Marcos, Deakin, and architect and urban planner Jun Palafox.

On his Facebook account, James said that he was not a BBM defender nor a detractor, saying that he "a transport journalist and road safety advocate [who] is passionate about finding solutions to this traffic crisis we are all going through." – Rappler.com