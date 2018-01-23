FULL LIST: Nominees, The Oscars 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards – the Oscars – was announced on Tuesday, January 23, with the movies Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Dunkirk, and The Shape of Water leading the nominations.
The Shape Of Water leads the list with 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.
Dunkirk is second with 8 nominations, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri scored 7 nominations.
Gary Oldman, who won the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe awards for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour leads the Best Actor nominees.
Frances McDormand meanwhile leads the list for Best Actress after scoring Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for the movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Best Picture
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
- Call Me by Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
Original Screenplay
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Animated Feature Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
Documentary Feature
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces/Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Cinematography
- Blade Runner: 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Film Editing
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner: 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Costume Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Original Score
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Song
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound
- “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
- “Remember Me,” Coco
- “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Sound Editing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Animated Short Film
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Live Action Short Film
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote: All of Us
Documentary Short Subject
- Edith and Eddie
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
The Oscars will air live on March 4 with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host. – with a report from the Agence France Presse/Rappler.com