Published 12:00 PM, January 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Xian Lim has left ABS-CBN’s Star Magic and has signed a contract with Viva Artist Management.

Viva confirmed the news on Tuesday, January 23, by posting photos of his contract signing on their official Instagram account. “Welcome to Viva, [Xian Lim]! we're looking forward to the years we'll be working with you,” they said in one of the photos’ captions.





According to a report on ABS-CBN News, Xian’s new 5-year contract includes 10 movies with Viva Films and new music with Viva Records.

The report also said that although the contract with Viva allows him to work with other networks, including ABS-CBN rival GMA, Viva’s Veronique del Rosario said that the actor has made it clear that he wants to remain loyal to the agency that managed him for 9 years.

The split with his former managers was amicable, he said, and fans of his tandem with actress Kim Chiu can still expect to see the rumored real-life couple together on the big screen.

Now that Xian has signed with Viva, there are more opportunities for him to work with the agency’s artists, many of whom were also previously managed by Star Magic. One Instagram post on Viva said that he will co-star with Sarah Geronimo and James Reid in the Filipino adaptation of the Korean film Miss Granny.



Xian starred in a number of ABS-CBN’s teleseryes, including My Binondo Girl and Ina, Kapatid, Anak. – Rappler.com