The couple look like newlyweds in their Koh Samui shoot

Published 10:32 AM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia held their prenup shoot in Koh Samui, Thailand recently and the couple already look like a pair of newlyweds, even if their actual wedding is still a few months away.

The photos were shared by Niceprint Photography on January 24. In the photos, Billy is wearing a cream suit to match Coleen's white gown by Francis Libiran Bridal. She is also holding a bouquet by Vatel Manila. If one didn’t know better, they’d say the two already tied the knot.

Billy and Coleen met on the set of Showtime, and confirmed their relationship in 2014. The couple got engaged in December 2016 and moved into their new home together earlier in January 2018. – Rappler.com