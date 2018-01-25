LOOK: Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia’s Thailand prenup shoot
MANILA, Philippines – Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia held their prenup shoot in Koh Samui, Thailand recently and the couple already look like a pair of newlyweds, even if their actual wedding is still a few months away.
The photos were shared by Niceprint Photography on January 24. In the photos, Billy is wearing a cream suit to match Coleen's white gown by Francis Libiran Bridal. She is also holding a bouquet by Vatel Manila. If one didn’t know better, they’d say the two already tied the knot.
“You put your arms around me and I’m home” Billy and Coleen Koh Samui, Thailand Pre wedding shoot @merrytomarry #niceprintxmerrytomarry Bridal gown @francislibiranbridal @francislibiran8 Styling @adrianneconcept Make up @pongniu Hair @renzpangilinan Set design @geoflagria Bouquet @weddingsbyvatelmanila Coordination @labellefete Billy grooming @aimeegrey
Billy and Coleen met on the set of Showtime, and confirmed their relationship in 2014. The couple got engaged in December 2016 and moved into their new home together earlier in January 2018. – Rappler.com