Published 11:16 AM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – John Lloyd Cruz received a Supporting Actor nomination at the International Cinephile Society Awards 2018 for his role in Lav Diaz’s Ang Babeng Humayo (The Woman Who Left).

The actor shares the category with Call Me By Your Name’s Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg, The Florida Project’s Willem Dafoe, BPM’s Arnaud Valois, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer’s Barry Keoghan.

In the film, John Lloyd plays a transgender streetwalker named Hollanda. His character is one of the many tragic figures in the film, which follows a woman named Horacia, played by Charo Santos-Concio, who is released from jail after being wrongfully imprisoned for 30 years. (READ: ’Ang Babaeng Humayo' Review: Double lives, second chances)

The film has been recognized in many international festivals. Earlier in January, it received 3 nominations at the 11th Asian Film Awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay for Lav, and Best Actress for Charo. In September 2016, the film also won the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival.

On Instagram, John Lloyd tweeted about the news saying “Wasak (Wrecked). ICS Awards never in my wildest dreams.”

“When I read Daniel Day-Lewis written in his category sabi ko uy panalo na ko (I said hey I won already),” he wrote.

Daniel Day-Lewis is among the ICS Awards nominees under the Actor category.

John Lloyd has been on an indefinite leave of absence since October 2017 “to attend to personal matters.” He has since been sharing photographs from Paris and Geneva, and spending time with Ellen Adarna, who is believed to be his girlfriend and pregnant with his child. The two have yet to confirm their relationship. – Rappler.com