Logan Paul is back after his much-criticized antics in Aokigahara forest in Japan

Published 12:24 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Content creator Logan Paul has posted a new video after a 3-week hiatus following his apology for publishing a video of a suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara forest. (READ: YouTube star apologizes for viral suicide video)

Paul’s latest video, published on Wednesday, January 24, is titled “Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow,” and talks about suicide prevention. He meets with activists and a suicide survivor and pledges to donate $1 million to prevention groups.

"It's time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being,” Paul said in the video. He added that his ignorance about suicide was one of the causes for his reaction in Aokigahara, and that he doesn’t personally know anyone who has committed suicide.

His previous video, posted on December 31, caused outrage and controversy, as it showed a man who had hanged himself in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest. The area is also known as “the Japanese Suicide Forest” because of the number of people who have taken their lives on the site. Paul is also seen laughing and joking in the video, which received 6 million views before it was taken down.

Paul, who has 16 million subscribers on YouTube as of posting, apologized through video on January 2.

His channel has since been removed from YouTube’s Google Preferred section, where brands buy ad spots in the top 5% of YouTube’s content. YouTube has also put his YouTube Red original projects on hold. – Rappler.com