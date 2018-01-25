Congratulations to the new parents!

Published 12:49 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity stylist Alyanna Martinez and photographer Roy Macam welcomed their baby girl, Adalynn Riley, on January 19, sharing photos of the newborn on their social media accounts.

Alyanna gave birth to Adalynn via an unmedicated water birth, 10 days past her expected date. “As much as I wanted a December Baby just like me, Adalynn obviously had her own plans,” Alyanna shared.

Sharing a photo of his wife cradling their baby, Roy wrote, “my daughter Adalynn’s birth has been the most powerful and magical experience that I have ever had the privilege to witness in my entire life. Seeing my wife go through the whole birthing process completely unmedicated with nothing you can do physically to help her but wish to take her place instead was excruciating to watch.”

“All I had to offer was my complete support and reassuring words and remind her that this is what we wanted and prepared so hard for and that we will meet our beautiful baby soon,” he added. “This event was truly a remarkable and wonderful journey, being a part of the birth and catching my daughter with my own hands is a moment you can’t put into words but just have to experience yourself. This is the beginning of Adalynn’s story.”

Adalynn is the couple’s first child together. They got married in San Francisco in August 2016. – Rappler.com