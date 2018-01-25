Piolo is joined by director Joyce Bernal

Published 1:44 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Piolo Pascual visited the war-torn city of Marawi earlier this week, along with director Joyce Bernal, actor Nadia Montenegro, photographer Jose Antonio Lopez, and talent manager Betchay Vidanes.

Photos and videos of Piolo, Joyce, and the rest of their group were shared by Robin Padilla on Instagram on January 23. The videos show the group going through the city’s ruins, including a bullet-riddled mosque.





Another photo shows Piolo meeting and taking selfies with the locals.

“Masayang masaya ang mga kapatid ko kasi naramdaman nila na tunay kayong nagmamahal at nag-aalala sa kanila (my brothers and sisters are very happy because they can feel that you truly love and care for them),” Robin wrote on Instagram. Robin, a Muslim, has been involved in the rehabilitation of the predominantly Islamic city.

Through Robin, Piolo and Joyce earlier donated P1.5 million to help rebuild Marawi. Robin himself also donated P5 million to the government for children affected by the crisis.

In an earlier Instagram post, Joyce hinted at doing a Marawi-inspired movie.

Posting a photo of herself with Robin Padilla and Piolo Pascual, Joyce wrote, “let’s do this movie for Marawi.” – Rappler.com