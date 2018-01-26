He was negotiating a curve aboard his motorcycle on Patak Road in Phuket, Thailand when he crashed into an incoming motorcycle driven by a Burmese woman

Published 8:20 AM, January 26, 2018

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Arthur "Buddah" Mina Jr, the former drummer of leading Baguio band The Edralins, died in a motorcycle crash last Thursday, January 25 in Phuket, Thailand.

Mina, 35, was negotiating a curve aboard his motorcycle on Patak Road when he crashed into an incoming motorcycle driven by a Burmese woman.

Both Mina and the woman died of injuries while in the hospital.

Mina was The Edralin's drummer before leaving for Phuket to work in a hotel there. Prior to that, Mina was also the drummer of the Baguio ska band, The Spaceflower Show, the forerunner of the Edralins.

Mina was the son of Art Mina, one of the best Baguio session guitarists. – Rappler.com