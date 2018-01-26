The ‘Glee’ actress fangirls over the Broadway star after seeing her onstage

MANILA, Philippines – Broadway veteran Lea Salonga has won over fans from all around the world, and not even her fellow stars are spared. For instance, there is Broadway and TV actress Lea Michele, who took to Twitter on January 25 to fangirl over Salonga after seeing her in the Broadway revival of Once On This Island.

“I’ve been a fan of [Lea Salonga] since I was a little girl,” the former Glee star tweeted. “So incredible seeing her today in [Once On This Island]”

I’ve been a fan of @MsLeaSalonga since I was a little girl.. so incredible seeing her today in @OnceIslandBway pic.twitter.com/NdZeTIC0qW — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) January 24, 2018

In the play, Salonga plays Erzulie, the goddess of love.

Salonga replied to the tweet saying: “Thank you for joining us, Lea! It’s not often I meet a namesake, so today was very special! Big fan of yours, too!”

Thank you for joining us, Lea! It's not often I meet a namesake, so today was very special! Big fan of yours, too! — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) January 24, 2018

Now that the two talented Leas are in touch, their fans are calling for a collaboration in what we can only imagine would be a stellar duet. – Rappler.com