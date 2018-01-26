Would you try the '4X nuclear spicy Korean noodle challenge?'

Published 1:59 PM, January 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff seem like the perfect couple. But sometimes, like many other couples, they fight, and when they do, it calls for a little harmless pranking.

In a video that Erwan posted on January 24, he made his wife eat a bowl of spicy noodles to “teach her a lesson – never to be mean to [him] again.”

Even though Erwan put in an extra packet of spicy flavoring in Anne’s noodles, they were as cute as ever. Erwan even brought Anne a bottle of ginger ale and extra piece of bread when she couldn’t take it anymore.

Anne and Erwan got married in New Zealand in November 2017, after getting engaged a year before.

Would you take on the “4X nuclear spicy Korean noodle challenge?” Watch the video above and let us know in the comments below if you’d dare! – Rappler.com