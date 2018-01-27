WATCH: Pinoy transwoman wows everyone on Korea’s 'I Can See Your Voice'
MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino transwoman wowed the Korean audience of I Can See Your Voice Korea, when she performed the song "The Prayer" by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.
Sephy Francisco did both the male and female vocals of the song, which surprised the celebrity panel composed of Block B, Kim Jong Kook, Leeteuk, and more.
Tigiil Patrol also performed the song last October in the Philippine version of the show, hosted by Luis Manzano.
– Rappler.com