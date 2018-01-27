Sephy Francisco's ability to sing both the male and female voices of 'The Prayer' shocks audience and judges

Published 5:22 PM, January 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino transwoman wowed the Korean audience of I Can See Your Voice Korea, when she performed the song "The Prayer" by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.

Sephy Francisco did both the male and female vocals of the song, which surprised the celebrity panel composed of Block B, Kim Jong Kook, Leeteuk, and more.

Tigiil Patrol also performed the song last October in the Philippine version of the show, hosted by Luis Manzano.

– Rappler.com