McLisse, Ogie Alcasid, 4th Impact, and Jona entertain the province of Isabela during the annual Bambanti Festival

Published 2:50 PM, January 29, 2018

ILAGAN, Isabela – The people of Isabela were treated to a night of entertainment on Saturday, January 27, at the closing event of the Bambanti Festival.

Bambanti, which means scarecrow, is the province's festival that celebrates the richness of its agricultural industry.

In attendance at this year's Bambanti were Ogie Alcasid, Jona, and the tandem of McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson, who gamely sang and dance with the Isabeleños at the Ilagan Sports Complex.

Girl group 4th Impact, whose members hail from Isabela, returned to perform for their kababayans, treating them to a number of songs they had performed during their X Factor appearance.

The Bambanti Festival was held from January 22 to 27. Different municipalities took part in competitions such as chorale, street dance, and cooking, with a grand fireworks display to close the event. – Rappler.com