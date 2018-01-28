The director died due to a heart attack

Published 8:27 AM, January 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Director Maryo J Delos Reyes, who made movies such as Magnifico and The Unmarried Wife, died on Saturday, January 27, due to a heart attack.

The news was confirmed by talent manager June Rufino, ABS-CBN News reported. According to Rufino, Delos Reyes died at around 10pm. He was with a friend in Dipolog City.

Details of his wake and funeral will be announced.

Many celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of the director.

Broadway star Lea Salonga, who is currently in New York, tweeted: "Rest in peace Maryo J delos Reyes."

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez wrote: "I’m in shock. Learned really sad news tonight. Philippine Cinema lost one of its finest directors. May you Rest In Peace Direk Maryo J. Delos Reyes... we did so many projects together and had the best times! You will be missed. Thank you for everything Direk!"

Actress and Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Teresita "Winwyn" Marquez tweeted: "He was so close to our family..napakabait na tao at napaka galing na (and a very good ) director :( Ang bilis naman ng pangyayari naman (Everything was so quick) .. May you rest in peace Direk Maryo.. We Love you."

Director Jason Paul Laxamana, who was with the veteran director days before he died, tweeted: "Direk Maryo, kasama lang kita nu’ng Lunes. Bakit ganu’n? Bigla kang lumisan. May gagawin pa tayong project, di ba? (Direk Maryo, we were just together last Monday. Why? Why did you have to go suddenly? We were going to do another project right?)

Aside from directing films and television shows, Delos Reyes was also part of the Metro Manila Executive Committee and was one of the people behind the ToFarm Film Festival. – Rappler.com