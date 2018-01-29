The band is awarded for its critically-acclaimed album 'A Deeper Understanding'

Published 10:52 AM, January 29, 2018

NEW YORK CITY, USA – Indie rock favorites The War on Drugs on Sunday, January 28 won the Grammy for Best Rock Album, an upset that demonstrated the overwhelming acclaim for the band.

The War on Drugs' fourth album A Deeper Understanding marked the first time that the Philadelphia band was nominated for a prize at the music industry's annual gala. It won in a field that included the latest by metal legends Metallica.

The War on Drugs – the band's name a sarcastic play on the US government's long-running campaign to stamp out the illegal use of narcotics – had become critical favorites with the 2014 album Lost in the Dream.

A haunting work written over two years in which frontman and songwriter Adam Granduciel examines his depression and sense of isolation, Lost in the Dream made numerous lists of albums of the year.

A Deeper Understanding, while not a sequel, picked up similar themes but with more touches of optimism and touches of 1980s pop rock. – Rappler.com