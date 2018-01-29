This video is sure to brighten up your Monday!

Published 2:37 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At just two years old, Zia Dantes – the daughter of Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes – already knows how to banish the blues. She started by being impossibly adorable as she travelled with her parents all over the world, and now she’s at it again with a new video of her singing “Happy Birthday” to Kim Atienza.

Kuya Kim posted the video on Instagram himself, describing the moment as “priceless” – a description everyone will agree with for sure, especially since the video shows the bib-clad Zia flashing her tiny little teeth in a cheeky grin after she completes the song.

Judging by her smile, Baby Zia seems so proud of herself – which she should be, because the rest of the world simply wants to eat her up.



We don’t know what else Kuya Kim received for his birthday, but Zia’s song will be tough to beat. – Rappler.com