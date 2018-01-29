The former Colombian beauty queen is one of the 11 celebrities entering the house

Published 7:40 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez was announced as one of the celebrities joining the US version of Celebrity Big Brother.

The announcement was made during the airing of the 2018 Grammy Awards on CBS on Sunday, January 28 (Monday, January 29 in Manila).

Ariadna joins celebrities such as Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath, Ross Mathews, American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth, The Cosby Show actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Omarosa Manigault, among others.

You've been asking, guessing and waiting. NOW... Meet your Celebrity Big Brother Houseguests! #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/JqLWfvKjGX — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Ariadna, who placed 1st runner-up to the Philippines' Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, found herself in the limelight after she was initially declared as the winner of the Miss Universe competition. But host Steve Harvey admitted he made a mistake and revealed that Pia was the real winner. (READ: Mix-up seen 'round the universe: Host Steve Harvey announces wrong winner)

After the infamous mistake, Ariadna started a career in modeling and acting. She appeared on Vin Diesel's movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage. – Rappler.com