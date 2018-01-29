The star expresses her gratitude for being given another baby

Published 8:19 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After announcing their second pregnancy in November 2017, Jolina Magdangal and Mark Escueta have shared that they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple announced the news on ABS-CBN’s Magandang Buhay, saying that they were given what they wished for.

“Sobra sobra na yung ibinigay samin na blessing. On time binigay at yung gender, winish namin, binigay pa rin so sobrang thank you talaga (We were given so much blessings. [The baby] was given on time, and the gender we wished for was given too, so thank you, really),” Jolina said.

They said that they are currently thinking of what to name their baby girl, who will be the couple’s second child. The couple’s firstborn son Pele was born in 2014. – Rappler.com