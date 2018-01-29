The actor says that they may finish filming the series in two months

Published 8:50 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Daniel Padilla said that the primetime series La Luna Sangre may end in two months.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, the actor said they are nearing the end of the series, which sees Padilla play Tristan, a man who was turned into a vampire to save his life.

According to Padilla, he and co-star Kathryn Bernardo – who plays Tristan’s love interesti Malia – are planning to go on an all-out vacation after they finish filming the show, which may take two months.

“I think after La Luna, doon namin babawiin lahat ng isang todo. Medyo malapit na kami matapos. Maybe two months. (I think after La Luna, that’s where we will go all out. We’re almost finished. Maybe two months),” he said.

While the actor hints at an ending in sight, the show is currently in the thick of the action as it follows its two leads waging war on opposite sides, following Tristan's transformation into a vampire.

While the show may end soon, KathNiel fans can still look forward to catching their favorite love team in an upcoming movie directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, who also worked with them in the 2014 flick, She’s Dating the Gangster. – Rappler.com