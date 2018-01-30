The 'Siargao' director works with his wife Toni and sister-in-law Alex on a new film

Published 8:23 PM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After his successful Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry Siargao, Paul Soriano is on to his next project – and by the looks of it, it’s going to be a family affair.

The MMFF Best Director awardee is working on a new film with none other than his wife Toni Gonzaga and her sister Alex.

Paul’s production company, Ten17P, posted a photo of the family alongside Ten17P staff. The caption read “Coming Soon 2018 – Thank you [Toni] and [Alex] for today’s concept brainstorm. Looking forward to our Sisters project this 2018.”

Alex also posted a photo of her and her sister outside the Ten17P office, with the caption saying “The dream project.”

The dream project A post shared by Alex Gonzaga (@cathygonzaga) on Jan 28, 2018 at 10:38pm PST

Paul had previously said that he will only be writing and producing the film, which will have a family-friendly theme. (READ: After 'Siargao,' Paul Soriano plans new films for 2018). – Rappler.com