LOOK: Paul Soriano, Toni and Alex Gonzaga brainstorm for new film
MANILA, Philippines – After his successful Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry Siargao, Paul Soriano is on to his next project – and by the looks of it, it’s going to be a family affair.
The MMFF Best Director awardee is working on a new film with none other than his wife Toni Gonzaga and her sister Alex.
Paul’s production company, Ten17P, posted a photo of the family alongside Ten17P staff. The caption read “Coming Soon 2018 – Thank you [Toni] and [Alex] for today’s concept brainstorm. Looking forward to our Sisters project this 2018.”
Alex also posted a photo of her and her sister outside the Ten17P office, with the caption saying “The dream project.”
Paul had previously said that he will only be writing and producing the film, which will have a family-friendly theme. (READ: After 'Siargao,' Paul Soriano plans new films for 2018). – Rappler.com