'Sana people talking about it will just respect my privacy,' Janella says of the reported conflict between her and her mom

Published 9:10 PM, February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Janella Salvador said she and Elmo Magalona are trying to "remain positive" despite rumors that her mother, Jenine Desiderio disapprove of their supposed relationship.

"We always try to keep each other positive all the time. We just have to keep going," Janella said at the press conference for My Fairy Tail Love Story.

In December, Jenine, known for her role in Miss Saigon, took to Facebook to complain about someone who "gatecrashed" both sides of their family's Christmas reunion. Although she never mentioned Elmo's name in the post, some assumed that she was talking about Janella's onscreen partner.

When asked to give a statement about her mother's cryptic post, Janella politely refused and asked people to respect her family's privacy.

"Siguro for me lang, sana (I guess for me, I hope) people talking about it will just respect my privacy....Even if what she did was not so private, 'yun lang (that's it). I really can't talk about it," Janella said.

Elmo, meanwhile, said he would always be there to support Janella. He added that while he might not be privy to everything that's going on in Janella's family, he is optimistic she and her mother would eventually patch things up.

"I don't want to be a know-it-all na alam 'yung sagot sa problema nila, kasi lahat naman tayo iba-iba ng problema. 'Di ko masasagot kung ano 'yung napagdaanan nila but para sa akin, it's really compromise. 'Yun lang po. Just ano lang, magkaintindihan," Elmo said.

(I don't want to be a know-it-all who'll claim that I know the answer to their problem, because all of us have different problems. I can't comment on what they're going through but for me, it's really compromise. That's all. Just to understand each other.)

Elmo is also thankful that his family has been very welcoming of Janella. When his older sister, Maxene Magalona, got married last January, Janella even did the first reading at the ceremony.

"The wedding was very beautiful. First of all, it was very intimate. You'll feel the love and I'm so happy that Elmo's family welcomed me and I was invited to the wedding," Janella said in a mix of English and Filipino.

While on the topic of weddings, Elmo was asked if he could see himself settling down with Janella, to which the actor candidly shared that that has always been his "goal." However, given that Janella is only 19 years old, Elmo acknowledged that she still has several items on her bucket list before settling down.

"That's my goal talaga (really) but... I'm not trying to rush. I understand [that] Janella is only 19 years old," he said.

Elmo added that he's willing to formally court Janella, but given the circumstances, it might be better to wait a little longer.

"I think I'm ready but the right timing is needed," he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"Hindi pa ngayon at naiintindihan ko 'yun (The timing isn't right yet and I understand that)," he added.

As for Janella, she's more than happy being friends with Elmo for now. Just like him, she's in no rush to enter a relationship anytime soon.

"I'm just actually taking my time, just enjoying whatever we have now. I'm just enjoying our friendship and I want to get to know him. I want both of us to get to know each other more and it doesn't matter how long it takes for as long as we're happy," said Janella in a mix of English and Filipino. – Rappler.com