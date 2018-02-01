The photographer will be doing a presentation at UP Diliman, and admission to the event is free!

MANILA, Philippines – Brandon Stanton, the photographer behind the famous photo series Humans of New York (HONY), is in Manila, and is organizing a meet up for fans, followers, and pretty much anyone who wants to learn more about his photo project.

According to a Facebook post, Brandon will be at the University of the Philippines’ Cine Adarna on February 3, and will be doing a back-to-back presentation on the history of HONY at 9 am and 11 am.

Best of all, admission is free, but people will have to line up for tickets – which will be given out at 8 am on the same day. Only the first 1,600 people will be admitted (800 for each show).

“Not sure if this is the best or worst idea I’ve ever had. Guess we’ll find out. See you Saturday!” he said.

In January, Brandon did a shoutout on Facebook for a person who can be his interpreter during his Manila stay.

HONY started in 2010, as Brandon’s way of making an “exhaustive catalogue” of the people of New York City. Since then, the project has become known for its striking portraits of random people, often accompanied by poignant back stories, sentimental musings, funny quips, and unexpected wisdom. (READ: A Filipino 'Humans of New York' love story)

The photos, which were initially published on a blog, have since been published in books, and the HONY Facebook page counts over 18 million followers as of posting. The project has also expanded beyond New York, and has also evolved into a documentary series. – Rappler.com