FULL LIST: 'Sunday Beauty Queen,' Lav Diaz among FDCP Film Ambassadors
MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has announced their list of Film Ambassadors, recognizing Filipino filmmakers and actors who have won various international festivals in 2017.
The Film Ambassadors will be celebrated at the FDCP Film Ambassadors’ Night on February 9 at Sampaguita Gardens in Quezon City.
The FDCP will also name the A-Lister winners from the top international film festivals, along with the recipients of the Camera Obscura Artistic Excellence Award, the highest recognition given by the FDCP for outstanding members of the film industry.
Previous Camera Obscura awardees include Directors Brillante Mendoza and Lav Diaz, and actors Jaclyn Jose, Allen Dizon, and Teri Malvar.
Here is a list of the FDCP Film Ambassadors:
Film Documentary
- Sunday Beauty Queen by Baby Ruth Villarama
- Two Way Jesus by Jet Leyco
TV Documentary
- Warmer by Atom Araullo
- Front Row: Bata sa Bintana produced by JC Rubio of GMA Network
- Reel Time: Maling Akala produced by Jayson Bernard Santos of GMA Network
- Reporter’s Notebook: Pasan-Pasang Pangarap produced by Ian Simbulan of GMA Network
Film Shorts
- Imago by Raymund Ribay Gutierrez
- Fatima Marie Torres and the Invasion of Space Shuttle Pinas 25 by Carlo Francisco Manatad
- Jodilerks Dela Cruz, Employee of the Month by Carlo Francisco Manatad
- Do I Have Boobs Now? by Joella Cabalu and Milena Salazar
- Contestant #4 directed by Jared Joven and Kaj Palanca
- Diliman by TJ Collanto
- Supot by Phil Giordano
- Maria by JP Habac
Directors
- Lav Diaz
- Louie Ignacio
- Mikhail Red
- Raymund Ribay Gutierrez
- Sheron Dayoc
- Sari Dalena and Kiri Dalena
- Fritz Silorio
- Brillante Mendoza
Full length Film
- Ang Araw Sa Likod Mo by Dominic Carlo P. Nuesa
- Area by Louie Ignacio
- Laut by Louie Ignacio
- Singing in Graveyards by Bradley Liew
- Baboy Halas by Bagane Fiola
- Ignacio de Loyola by Paolo Dy
- Tale of the Lost Boys by Joselito Altarejos
- Women of the Weeping River by Sheron R. Dayoc
- Patay Na Si Hesus by Victor Kaiba Villanueva
- 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten by Petersen Vargas
- 1st Sem by Allan Michael Ibañez and Dexter Paglinawan Hemedez
- Ang Babaeng Humayo (The Woman Who Left) by Lav Diaz
- Birdshot by Mikhail Red
- Dagsin (Gravity) by Atom Magadia
- Imbisibol by Lawrence Fajardo
- Paglipay by Zig Dulay
- Huramentado (Oath to Die) by Noriel Jarito
- Pitong Kabang Palay by Maricel Cabrera-Cariaga
- Pamilya Ordinaryo by Eduardo Roy Jr.
- Pipo by Richard Legaspi
- Baka Bukas by Samantha Lee
- Across the Crescent Moon by Baby Nebrida
- Sikreto sa Dilim by Mike Magat and Ramon Roxas
Actors
- Gabby Concepcion (TV), Ika-6 Na Utos
- Mary Joy Apostol, Birdshot
- Lotlot de Leon, 1st Sem
- Angel Locsin, Everything About Her
- Ai Ai Delas Alas, Area
- Ana Capri, Laut
- Hasmin Killip, Pamilya Ordinaryo
- Ronwaldo Martin, Pamilya Ordinaryo
- Iza Calzado, Bliss
- Charo Santos-Concio, Ang Babaeng Humayo (The Woman Who Left)
- Anna Luna, Maestra
- Laila Ulao, Women of the Weeping River
- Arnold Reyes, Birdshot
- Tommy Abuel, Dagsin
- Ricky Davao, Dayang Asu
- Matteo Guidicello, Dina Bonnevie, Sandy Andolong, Joem Bascon, Across The Crescent Moon
- Carlos Morales, Rolyo
- Leon Miguel, Galit Na Aso
- Christopher de Leon
