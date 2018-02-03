The council names filmmakers and actors who won in various international festivals in 2017

Published 11:54 AM, February 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has announced their list of Film Ambassadors, recognizing Filipino filmmakers and actors who have won various international festivals in 2017.

The Film Ambassadors will be celebrated at the FDCP Film Ambassadors’ Night on February 9 at Sampaguita Gardens in Quezon City.

The FDCP will also name the A-Lister winners from the top international film festivals, along with the recipients of the Camera Obscura Artistic Excellence Award, the highest recognition given by the FDCP for outstanding members of the film industry.

Previous Camera Obscura awardees include Directors Brillante Mendoza and Lav Diaz, and actors Jaclyn Jose, Allen Dizon, and Teri Malvar.

Here is a list of the FDCP Film Ambassadors:

Film Documentary

Sunday Beauty Queen by Baby Ruth Villarama

Two Way Jesus by Jet Leyco

TV Documentary

Warmer by Atom Araullo

Front Row: Bata sa Bintana produced by JC Rubio of GMA Network

Reel Time: Maling Akala produced by Jayson Bernard Santos of GMA Network

Reporter’s Notebook: Pasan-Pasang Pangarap produced by Ian Simbulan of GMA Network

Film Shorts

Imago by Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Fatima Marie Torres and the Invasion of Space Shuttle Pinas 25 by Carlo Francisco Manatad

Jodilerks Dela Cruz, Employee of the Month by Carlo Francisco Manatad

Do I Have Boobs Now? by Joella Cabalu and Milena Salazar

Contestant #4 directed by Jared Joven and Kaj Palanca

Diliman by TJ Collanto

Supot by Phil Giordano

Maria by JP Habac



Directors

Lav Diaz

Louie Ignacio

Mikhail Red

Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Sheron Dayoc

Sari Dalena and Kiri Dalena

Fritz Silorio

Brillante Mendoza

Full length Film

Ang Araw Sa Likod Mo by Dominic Carlo P. Nuesa

Area by Louie Ignacio

Laut by Louie Ignacio

Singing in Graveyards by Bradley Liew

Baboy Halas by Bagane Fiola

Ignacio de Loyola by Paolo Dy

Tale of the Lost Boys by Joselito Altarejos

Women of the Weeping River by Sheron R. Dayoc

Patay Na Si Hesus by Victor Kaiba Villanueva

2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten by Petersen Vargas

1st Sem by Allan Michael Ibañez and Dexter Paglinawan Hemedez

Ang Babaeng Humayo (The Woman Who Left) by Lav Diaz

Birdshot by Mikhail Red

Dagsin (Gravity) by Atom Magadia

Imbisibol by Lawrence Fajardo

Paglipay by Zig Dulay

Huramentado (Oath to Die) by Noriel Jarito

Pitong Kabang Palay by Maricel Cabrera-Cariaga

Pamilya Ordinaryo by Eduardo Roy Jr.

Pipo by Richard Legaspi

Baka Bukas by Samantha Lee

Across the Crescent Moon by Baby Nebrida

Sikreto sa Dilim by Mike Magat and Ramon Roxas

Actors

Gabby Concepcion (TV), Ika-6 Na Utos

Mary Joy Apostol, Birdshot

Lotlot de Leon, 1st Sem

Angel Locsin, Everything About Her

Ai Ai Delas Alas, Area

Ana Capri, Laut

Hasmin Killip, Pamilya Ordinaryo

Ronwaldo Martin, Pamilya Ordinaryo

Iza Calzado, Bliss

Charo Santos-Concio, Ang Babaeng Humayo (The Woman Who Left)

Anna Luna, Maestra

Laila Ulao, Women of the Weeping River

Arnold Reyes, Birdshot

Tommy Abuel, Dagsin

Ricky Davao, Dayang Asu

Matteo Guidicello, Dina Bonnevie, Sandy Andolong, Joem Bascon, Across The Crescent Moon

Carlos Morales, Rolyo

Leon Miguel, Galit Na Aso

Christopher de Leon

– Rappler.com