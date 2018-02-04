The private wedding is attended by family and celebrity friends of the couple

Published 12:36 PM, February 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Big Bang singer Taeyang married actress Min Hyo Rin on Saturday, February 3 in South Korea.

According to a report from Allkpop, the wedding took place in a church in Gyeonggi province, just outside Seoul. Among those who came to the wedding are former 2NE1 members CL and Sandara Park. Big Bang members Daesung and Seungri also had a part in the wedding.

YG Entertainment, which handles Taeyang's career, confirmed that the wedding was held at 3pm Saturday and was officiated by actor Ki Tae Young. They also thanked the fans for their support for the newlyweds.

Fashion designer Suzan Lee shared photos of the couple on her Instagram account.

"The wedding of the year. K-Pop super star, Big Bang’s Taeyang and actress Min Hyo Rin," she wrote.

The wedding of the year. K-Pop super star, Big Bang’s Taeyang and actress Min Hyo Rin. Amazing job @youngsongmartin! @wildflowerlinen #taeyang #bigbang #minhyorin #happilyeverafter #marriageisforever A post shared by SUZAN LEE (@suzanleedesigns) on Feb 3, 2018 at 4:32am PST

Beautiful couple! Wishing a happily ever after for their fairy tale romance. #taeyang #bigbang #minhyorin #loveisforever #happilyeverafter A post shared by SUZAN LEE (@suzanleedesigns) on Feb 3, 2018 at 6:06am PST

Big Bang frontman G-Dragon shared on Instagram photos photos of the couple from a photo shoot they did prior to their wedding.

2018.2.3 A post shared by 권지용 (@xxxibgdrgn) on Feb 3, 2018 at 9:18am PST

Last December, Taeyang confirmed that he was marrying Min. In an Instagram post, he thanked their fans, his Big Bang groupmates, and their families for being there for him. (READ: Big Bang's Taeyang, Min Hyo-rin are engaged)

"To all the fans who always treated me as if I was family, to all of my Big Bang members, to all of my YG family, to everyone I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with and meet, I want to say THANK YOU. I will continue to live my life with responsibility and humility. My hope is that you will continue to support us and give your blessings for our future ahead as a couple."

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2015. – Rappler.com