The phone of singer-songwriter Rockwell Ryan Ripperger is immediately returned after the thief is nabbed

Published 10:45 PM, February 04, 2018

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – The mobile phone of the singer of American pop band Stephen Speaks got stolen and then eventually returned during a gig here on Saturday night, February 3.

Rockwell Ryan Ripperger had a show at Gunny's All American Burger, SpoonMugnet, and Licuala Grandis Food Park along CL Montelibano when the incident happened.

Ripperger left his cellphone, which contained his recent works, at the cocktail table on the left side of the stage as he performed. But when he came back, his phone was already gone.

Upon review of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, it was revealed that the singer's phone had been taken by an audioman, who was fixing the wire cables near the cocktail table.

The audioman stacked some things on the table before slipping the phone into his pocket. He was caught immediately.

Organizer Joe Louie Baylon said they called the police but the thief apologized and returned the phone to Ripperger, who decided not to press charges.

Baylon said it was an isolated case and that Ripperger doesn't blame the people of Bacolod City.

"As a matter of fact, he had a great time with [the] huge crowd turnout and he is looking forward to his next visit," the organizer said.

Nineties pop band Stephen Speaks is behind the hits "Passenger Seat," "Out of My League," and "What'll She Look Like."

Ripperger was in the Philippines for a benefit concert tour for Marawi City. – Rappler.com