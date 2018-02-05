The reality TV star says she and her beau, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed their daughter on February 1

Published 9:20 AM, February 05, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – American reality TV star Kylie Jenner has delivered a daughter with her beau, rapper Travis Scott, she announced Sunday, February 4.

Jenner, 20, runs Kylie Cosmetics in addition to appearing in her family's long-running reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians."

The baby's name was not immediately announced. She was born in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 1.

Jenner is normally a busy social media machine-feeder. But her pregnancy was a relative blackout, which she said was her decision.

"I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion. So I chose to do it this way for my little life, and our happiness," she said in a statement on Twitter.

Kylie also shared a video, directed by Tyler Ross, about her relationship with Travis.

Kylie's pregnancy was reported last year after she started posting old photos of herself on social media. She and Travis began dating ealry 2017, following her split with rapper Tyga. – Rappler.com