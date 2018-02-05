The singer also pays tribute to the late music icon Prince

Published 11:10 AM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Timberlake showed Super Bowl fans worldwide that he still got his sexy back, as he went onstage to perform during the halftime of the Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, February 4.

Justin danced his way through a club-inspired Super Bowl halftime show as he paid tribute to Prince in the late singer's hometown with a towering yet tasteful projection.

He performed his songs from his albums, getting the crowd pumped up with hits such as "Mirrors," "Cry Me a River," "SexyBack," "Rock Your Body," and his new song "Filthy."

After fevered speculation on whether or how Justin would salute the icon as the Super Bowl came to Minneapolis, the pop star obliged midway through his performance.

"Minneapolis, this is for you," he told the crowd as he sat down to a piano, the field bathed in purple light.

As he slowed down the tempo for a soulful cover of "I Would Die 4 U," footage of "Purple Rain"-era Prince shot up toward the roof of the new US Bank Stadium in a smoky haze, closing with a silhouette of The Purple One with his guitar.

He ended the performance with the song "Can't Stop the Feeling," from the movie Trolls. And just like last year at the Academy Awards, he brought the house down as the audience danced with him, with one lucky audience member even getting a few minutes and a selfie with JT.

There was also no naked "wardrobe malfunction" of the type that marred Timberlake's last appearance 14 years ago, when he joined Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl – by far the most watched US television event of the year.

In Timberlake's last Super Bowl appearance in 2004, he entered as the surprise guest of headliner Jackson and swiped his hand across her chest – exposing one of her breasts.

A scandalized TV-watching nation saw Jackson's nipple – well, covered with a metal nipple shield – and broadcaster CBS was fined $550,000 for indecency.

Jackson took to social media ahead of the latest Super Bowl to make clear she was not coming back for a do-over. – with reports from Agence France-Presse / Rappler.com