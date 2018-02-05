Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, and more appear in Super Bowl LII's top commercials

Published 12:56 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Super Bowl game may be the biggest American football game of the year, but one of the highlights fans look out for are the commercials and trailers that come out during the event.

From commercials for Jack in the Box, M&M's, Budweiser, and Stella Artois, here are some of the commercials that made their debut during the event.

Stella Artois

Matt Damon appears in this Stella Artois commercial for its limited edition chalice, which will help water.org provide and access clean water to developing countries.

Doritos Blaze vs MTN Dew Ice

Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage show off their rapping skills in the #Spitfire vs #IceCold commercial.

Lexus and Black Panther partnership

Black Panther is just a few days away from its official screening in the US and the Philippines. Lexus partnered with the movie, whetting our appetites for anything and everything Black Panther.

This is the Pepsi generation commercial

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is back with one of the brands she endorsed early in the '90s and she's as gorgerous than ever. Did we mention that the commercial also features her son, Presley?

The commercial also has a cameo appearance from Britney Spears as well as footage of Ray Charles and Michael Jackson.

Chris Pratt bares his abs in Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl

The Guardian of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star shows everyone how to get fit and have fun all while showing those washboard abs of his.

David Harbour Tide commercial The Stranger Things actor appears in a commercial making fun of commercials. It all seems very meta. But at least he isn't eating a Tide Pod.

Touchdown Celebrations to Come

Eli Manning and Odell Beckham, Jr., star in the NFL commercial with some inspiration from the movie Dirty Dancing.

Toyota commercial

The car company gears up for the Winter Olympics with an inspiring story from Lauren Woolstencroft, a paralympic gold medalist.

–Rappler.com