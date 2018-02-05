Justin's 2018 Super Bowl half-time show: no nip-slips, but a controversial Prince tribute

Published 5:04 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl halftime show for the first time since 2004’s “Nipplegate,” and fans weren’t too happy with him this time around either. (WATCH: Justin Timberlake rocks Minneapolis in Super Bowl LII halftime show)

To refresh your memory: there was a huge outcry over 2004’s performance, when Justin removed part of guest artist Janet Jackson’s outfit, revealing her breast and, as the scandal’s name suggests, her nipple. (WATCH: 7 unforgettable Super Bowl halftime shows)

The backlash caused Janet to get disinvited to that year’s Grammys, and blacklisted from several performances and events, as it was her idea to change up the choreography at the last minute, resulting in the wardrobe malfunction.

This year, Justin had another guest artist – the late Prince, in the form of a video that was aired on a sheet behind him as he played piano for Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U.”

In a 1998 interview with Guitar World, Prince said that holograms of dead artists performing would be “the most demonic thing imaginable.” And even if the projected video of Prince wasn’t exactly a hologram, fans still didn’t think the Purple One would have approved.

“Prince’s hologram would have vomited all over this,” tweeted South Star columnist Jim Souhan. It was one of many social media posts criticizing the Prince projection.

Prince's hologram would have vomited all over this. — Jim Souhan (@SouhanStrib) February 5, 2018



Senior correspondent for The Undefeated Jemele Hill tweeted this gif of Prince, in response to the show.

Meanwhile Prince is in heaven like pic.twitter.com/lcsjAufAUF — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 5, 2018



Watch Justin’s whole performance below, and let us know in the comments if you think he did the late, great Prince justice or not.

