Brothers Jim and James Salas and Marco McKinley of the Universal Motion Dancers show they still have the dance moves

Published 11:47 AM, February 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Shoppers at Farmer's Cubao were treated to a dance flash mob by Darren Espanto, joined by 3 members of the Universal Motion Dancers (UMD) on February 2.

Brothers Jim and James Salas, and Marco McKinley proved that they still have what it takes years after they danced to "Dying Inside" by Timmy Thomas.

A video of the dance flash mob was posted by YouTube user Arthur Garcia.

Darren revived "Dying Inside," used for the movie All of You, starring Jennylyn Mercado and Derek Ramsay for the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.

In an interview which aired on Rated K, the 3 UMD dancers said they were happy that '90s music is still very much alive. Darren, for his part, said it was the first time that he joined a flash mob.

Aside from "Dying Inside," the Universal Motion Dancers were known for their dance moves to Erasure's "Always."

The Universal Motion Dancers were among tje top dance groups of the '90s. Aside from Jim, James, and Marco, other members include Wowie de Guzman, Brian Furlow, Gerry Oliva, Miggy Tanchanco, and the late Gerard Faisan. – Rappler.com