Sharon and Gabby are spotted in a fast food chain

Published 3:47 PM, February 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Looks like Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion will finally work together again.

In a series of photos posted on Facebook by a certain Arnold Padama which was quickly picked up by fans, the former offscreen and onscreen couple was spotted together in a McDonald's restaurant, shooting a commercial.

Sharon has been an endorser of the fast food chain for many years.

No other details have been given as of posting.

In 2016, Sharon announced that she and Gabby were supposed to reunite in a movie. However in April 2017, it was announced that movie had been postponed.

The last time they worked together was in the film, Tayong Dalawa, in 1992.

Sharon and Gabby, among of the most popular tandems in the '80s, were married when they were in their late teens. The 3-year marriage produced one daughter, KC, who is also an actress and TV host. – Rappler.com